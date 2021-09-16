Katrina Marie Kramer Philp Purchases 3,468 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp purchased 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDEX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

