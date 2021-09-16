Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $140,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 15,431,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

