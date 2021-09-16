Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Up 3.7%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 2,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $797.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

