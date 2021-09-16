Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 102,737 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,737 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 12.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $34,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 355,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04.

