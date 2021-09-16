Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 19,840 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 73,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,136. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

