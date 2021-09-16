Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. 33,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.