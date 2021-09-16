Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 108,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,960. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

