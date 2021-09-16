Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.