Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013,819. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.