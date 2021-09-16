Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 11,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

