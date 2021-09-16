Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$21.55 on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

