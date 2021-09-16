KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333,225 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.29% of KLA worth $2,628,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in KLA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,898,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $368.48. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $367.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

