KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $364.55

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $364.55 and last traded at $359.84, with a volume of 4460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.61.

Get KLA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 192.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.