Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $115.77 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $115.77 million and $3.32 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00576517 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.