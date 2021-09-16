Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 28,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

