Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

