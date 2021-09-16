Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 3,282 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $986,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 49,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 26,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 350,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

