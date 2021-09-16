Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 7,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

