Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 93,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AON by 52.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $185,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $21,329,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $259,000.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.