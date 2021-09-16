Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 147,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,835. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

