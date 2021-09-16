Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 39,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

