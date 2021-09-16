Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

