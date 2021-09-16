Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.29

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.29 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33.56 ($0.44). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 34.53 ($0.45), with a volume of 67,164 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

