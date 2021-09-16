Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

