Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $177.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

