Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 573.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 81.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.33 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

