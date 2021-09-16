Larson Financial Group LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,474.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,514.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

