Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.