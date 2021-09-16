Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

