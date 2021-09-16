Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

