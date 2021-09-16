Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 21st

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.