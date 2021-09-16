Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LGAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,768. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,890,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

