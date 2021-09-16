LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 1,013.1% in August

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,013.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LXXGF opened at 0.34 on Thursday. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.30 and a 52 week high of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.41.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

