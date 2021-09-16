Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Shares Gap Down to $126.11

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.11, but opened at $121.57. Life Storage shares last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 19,519 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

