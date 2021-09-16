LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,748. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
