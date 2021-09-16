LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,748. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.