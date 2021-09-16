Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.