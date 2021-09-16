Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $101,983.31 and $381.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.75 or 1.00058293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00071352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00073917 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

