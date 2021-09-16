LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Christy Forest Purchases 171,875 Shares

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) insider Christy Forest acquired 171,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$61,875.00 ($44,196.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

LiveHire Company Profile

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia. It operates LiveHire, a talent acquisition and engagement platform for recruitment process, such as sourcing, engaging, hiring, analyzing, and integrating, as well as for internal mobility and outplacement.

