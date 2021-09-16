Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,310 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of L stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

