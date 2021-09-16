Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 16,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 585,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

