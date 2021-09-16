Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

