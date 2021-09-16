L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 2,280.0% in August

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 2,280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LRLCY stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

