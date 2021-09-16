Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
