Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

