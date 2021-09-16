Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,741 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

