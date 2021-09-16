Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

SPTL stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

