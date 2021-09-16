Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

