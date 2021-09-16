Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 11,730 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.62 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

