Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,664,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000.

FCG stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

