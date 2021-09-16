Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

