Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 17th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 0.95. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.